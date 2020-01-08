AllHipHop
Mr. Melly - NEXT MOVE (Official Video)

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Directed by Will Roberson with cinematography by Liquid, the video follows Mr. Melly as he fights for love

On December 25, 2019, Mr. Melly dropped a present in “Next Move” that has made its presence known. Directed by Will Roberson with cinematography by Liquid, the video follows Mr. Melly as he fights for love and ultimately ends up on his “next move.”

When asked about the meaning of the song, Mr. Melly responded, “When I wrote this song, it was all about love and how to fight for it. Growing up I always heard songs about being in love, but I wanted to write something that says it’s okay and mature to move on if it’s not what both parties ultimately want.”

The smooth beats and catchy hook will have you singing this for years to come. Mr. Melly recently dropped an EP and is in the process of his first full album. Be sure to follow him on IG, Spotify, and iTunes to stay up to date with all his upcoming moves.

