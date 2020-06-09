Mr. Play Drops UK/US Drill Music Mixtape Masterpiece With M24, Sheff G, Headie One, Pop Smoke, DigDat, Fivio Foreign & More!

Mr. Play lines up M24, Sheff G, Headie One, Pop Smoke, DigDat, Fivio Foreign on one mix.

(AllHipHop Music) UK's premier DJ Mr. Play has released a unique digital mixtape that melds the Drill Music scenes off both the UK and the US, specifically New York City. The "tape" lines up M24, Sheff G, Headie One, Pop Smoke, DigDat, Fivio Foreign and many others. Mr. Play is the UK's leading urban promoter, host and International Artist Liaison. A master of Turnin' up every party crowd; whether at home in the cosmopolitan melting pot of London, on the dance floors, poolsides, or clubs spanning international cities across the globe. Check out "London Drill & New York Drill Mix 2020."

More on Mr. Play:

MR PLAY covers a remit more than one title alone can hold. A master of Turnin’ up every party crowd; whether at home in the cosmopolitan melting pot of London, on the dance floors, pool sides or clubs spanning international cities across the globe. MR PLAY has been welcomed and supported by many crowds and fans in countries such as; UK, Portugal, Cyprus, UAE, Spain, France, Rotterdam and the USA, to name a few.

MR PLAY knows how to get the best out of a night out! Here is a short list of the artists he has either spun alongside or played at concerts and after-parties for; Lil Wayne | Rick Ross | Neyo | Chris Brown | Tinie Tempah| Alexandra Burke | Rosa Acosta | Lloyd | Omarion | Jodeci | Mario | Chipmunk | Fabulous | 112 | Jagged Edge | T-Pain | Fantasia | Sean Kingston | FEKKY | Wu Tang Clan | Lemar | Trevor Nelson (BBC RADIO 1) | DJ Target (BBC RADIO 1Xtra/Roll Deep).

More recently, MR PLAY has been recognized for his representation with Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang in the Red Bull Sound Clash at London’s O2 and Disturbing London, ATL in 2016/7.

Well known as the Resident DJ at Memorial Day Weekender Festival in the Dominican Republic, and now for the 5 year running, as well as Fresh Island Festival, Croatia for the 3rd year running!

Being of Sierra Leonean descent, MR PLAY is making his effort to bring his country of maternal origin on the map, by headlining at a yearly music Festival every December.

Mr. Play is an award winning radio personality and has featured with guest appearance slots on Radio 1xtra and Capital Xtra shows alongside DJ Abrantee, DJ Target & DJ Charlesy (Disturbing London).