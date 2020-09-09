AllHipHop
Mr. White Dogg - "King Me" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Mr. White Dogg has been successful in both the music and business realms.

(AllHipHop Music) In an industry where many artists fabricate their pasts for validation, the story of Mr. White Dogg is one of triumph and perseverance. 

Hailing from the Harbor City section of Los Angeles, CA, Mr. White Dogg’s upbringing was as raw as it gets. 

As a youth, he not only joined the crips but also sold crack as a means of income. Later on, he lost both his older brother and cousin to gang violence. 

Shifting gears, the Cali MC transitioned his life out of the streets and into legitimate businesses by owning a restaurant, a luxury car business, and a successful music production studio. Proof that isn’t where you started but where you end up.

If his hard work and determination weren’t visible enough in the business world, Mr. White Dogg focused his attention to music and has had success in that field as well. In his time recording music, the upstart has collaborated with the likes of DJ Mustard, TeeFlii, RJ and the late great Nipsey Hussle. 

He hit a snag in the road when he was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison on gun charges. 

Fresh out and back to work in 2020, Mr. White Dogg released his single “Birthday B*tch,” which was a hit on TikTok and received well over 1 million streams. 

Not one to rest on his laurels, Mr. White Dogg doubled down on his success by releasing the visual for “King Me.” Produced by Andyr, the track serves as a victory lap as he reflects on overcoming his hardships.

Check out the video for "King Me" below. 

