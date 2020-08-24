MylesBigDeal Drops Sensual “FWY” Visual

Whether he’s dancing, acting, deejaying, rapping, or being an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Myles is someone you call an outsider, a rebel, a jack of all trades.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, MylesBigDealBrown is a rapper and dancer who’s here to prove his worth.

Myles has been at it since he was 5-years-old, when he trained at Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

He went on to earn his first big screen credit in the 2011 film "Hopelessly." Two years later, Myles appeared in the 2013 documentary "Mindless Behavior: All Around the World."

Now, Myles releases the official music video for “FWY,” which stands for “F##k With You.” He states, “Woman, you want to know what she does behind closed doors. The truth like school, work, and personalities are the types of frequencies her mind is on!”

Whether he’s dancing, acting, deejaying, rapping, or being an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Myles is someone you call an outsider, a rebel, a jack of all trades. From designing clothes at the age of 12, he has since created his own brand called 711pack, which stands for PEEP A COOL KID.

The mantra? Never put yourself in a box. Do what makes you happy instead of what pleases others.

He states, “Life is all about having a balance, so we’re young entrepreneurs inspiring kids around the globe to be who they want without fear of judgment.”

Watch the “FWY” visual!