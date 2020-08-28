AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nas Comes To Save The Day With "Ultra Black" Music Video

OnlineCrates

We goin ULTRA BLACK! Tune in to the Nas classic here!

"We goin ULTRA BLACK!" Is there a better statement ever made by a rapper? Its a toss up, but at the end of the day this song is an instant classic taken from Nas' King's Disease and it has resonated with the culture well beyond the Doja Cat one liner that made headlines. With Hit-Boy on the beat and with Nas on one like we expect, this song and video perfectly depict Black culture and all the things we as a culture have loved throughout the years. Like Nas says, "BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL!" Tune in above:

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Blackthought Links with Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz For "Good Morning"

From his Third Installment of Steams Of Thought titled 'Cane & Able' Set For Release Sept. 18th SEPTEMBER

OnlineCrates

New Reggae Standouts Protoje and Koffee Collab For "Switch It Up"

Summer vibes and good reggae music - tune in to rising reggae sensation Protoje's new song with Koffee

OnlineCrates

Hip Hop Loves Foundation Takes On Gun Violence & Police Brutality On “Burning Crosses”

Hip Hop Loves Foundation releases single “Burning Crosses” for the up-coming “Stop Shooting” Album to Stand Against Gun Violence and Police Brutality.

AllHipHop Staff

Fresho Franklin Keeps Pushing with New Project '18 KG' With "Out The Pound"

Fresho Franklin Has A DJ Self Hosted Project Coming Called 'Federal Nightmare'

OnlineCrates

Atlanta’s Drako Returns with “On My Own” Video

The “On My Own” visual uses a hotly-contested street race to metaphorize the song’s solo bravado theme.

AllHipHop Staff

Will Coloan's "Black Man" Remixes Stevie Wonder With An Inspirational Twist With Nas, Jay-Z, Will Smith & Others

Will Coloan drops an AfroBeat dance track that pays respects to Black men.

ClassicOne

42 Dugg Teams Up With Jacksonville, Florida Rapper Brokeasf For a Clean Visual

Buzzing rapper 42 Dugg Cinematic Music Group artist Brokeasf

OnlineCrates

D'Vincci Sway Motivates With New Single "up"

At 26 years ready, “DaVincci’ Sway” is silent but deadly. His newest single called “up” and it is a motivational song, that will carry you through the day, and turn the club up at night.

AllHipHop Staff