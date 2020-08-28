Nas Comes To Save The Day With "Ultra Black" Music Video

We goin ULTRA BLACK! Tune in to the Nas classic here!

"We goin ULTRA BLACK!" Is there a better statement ever made by a rapper? Its a toss up, but at the end of the day this song is an instant classic taken from Nas' King's Disease and it has resonated with the culture well beyond the Doja Cat one liner that made headlines. With Hit-Boy on the beat and with Nas on one like we expect, this song and video perfectly depict Black culture and all the things we as a culture have loved throughout the years. Like Nas says, "BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL!" Tune in above: