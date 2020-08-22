Nas Creates An Instant Classic With 'King's Disease' Album

Its been a CRAZY 2020 but Nas has come to save the day with Hit-Boy producing the whole album! INSTANT CLASSIC!

2020 has been one of the worst years in the history of the world. Right about now we could all use a savior to come through and bless us with some real gems. From the clout chasing 69 to all the different rappers that have passed away over the past few years, it's like someone had to cut through this media circus and stop with the games. From the intro that goes into the CLASSIC track "Blue Benz," to the 13th track on the project, "Spicy" ft Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg, this project doesn''t miss AT ALL. Nas just have created the soundtrack for our early morning runs; the soundtrack for our late night drives and the soundtrack for our souls as we prepare to vote this clown out of office. Enjoy!:

