NAV puts on for XO records with his new release for "Turks"

With COVID-19 still going crazy at least NAV is keeping us laced up with some new music. Check out his new visual for this song "Turks" that features both Gunna and Astroworld icon Travis Scott. Posted in the Hummer and smokin out the guys appear to be in a Book of Eli like world. No telling what they were going for in this visual but it works, especially with the Young Thug cameo - he sticks out like a green thumb.