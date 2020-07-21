AllHipHop
NBA Youngboy Bring Out the Big Guns For His New Visual "Sticks With Me"

OnlineCrates

NBA Youngboy pulls out the sticks for his new video!

While NBA Youngboy continues to rack up the views on his videos, there's no question that the fans are exposed to and seemingly love to see the guns in all the videos. Whether they are real or not, the visuals are doing numbers and NBA's Still Flexin, Still Steppin is undeniably HOT in the streets. Some things never change the more they stay the same, and guns in an NBA Youngboy video is a well.... should we say a given? Is this problematic or not? Do you the youth need guns or should we be shunning the guns in videos? The song is basically about guns so how mad can you be? It's all entertainment right? If it wasn't would Youtube take it down? Sound off below:

