New Music from Ola Ali on Spotify

Ola Ali is a successful musician and manager. Growing within Nigeria, Ola Ali always felt a strong desire within him to achieve greatness. He was driven to achieve the best for himself and his family. He believed that the vehicle to success was football. Ola Ali attended The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to fulfill his aspiration. However, a surprise obstacle came his path. He was injured in his shoulder and needed surgery to rebuild his shoulder completely. Ola Ali was aware the state of his profession was in danger and had to change his position. With all the time he had, Ola Ali searched deep inside himself and discovered an interest in the art of planning parties.

Ola Ali began directing his energy and time into throwing football-themed parties for his team. On weekends, Ola Ali was able to keep the football stadium throbbing with guests. He started observing and then began to take notes to help improve his technique. Ola Ali was able to take the character he learned through football and channeled his energy toward his party. He began to adjust to the tastes of his audience and the parties started to grow and more thrilling. In no time Ola Ali’s name started to be heard throughout campus for the incredible events he hosted. The famous parties drew upwards of 2500+ guests.

After graduating, Ola Ali returned home to Chicago, Illinois. He established his own company to organize events, with the aim of re-structuring Chicago’s nightlife. Ola Ali stepped into the club scene and immediately made an effect on the business. Ola Ali was able to develop an ability to understand the people around him, and what they benefited from the most. Ola Ali’s name started spreading quickly throughout Chicago. He began to establish relationships with many experts in his area of expertise. Ola Ali developed a diverse network, with a majority of the major players within the national and local music industry.

In the course of a chance encounter, Ola Ali met and established a friendship with Lil Durk, a rising star’s older brother. They immediately became close and led to Ola Ali being allowed to meet the rising superstar. Lil Durk felt Ola Ali’s enthusiasm and decided to join the musician as his manager. Another time, Ola Ali pivoted his career direction and put everything into the growth of the Lil Durk brand and name. Now, fast forward to the present day, Ola Ali is the general manager of Lil Durk’s label OTF “Only the Family”.

Ola Ali has helped to grow OTF to the international fame that it currently enjoys. Ola Ali’s focus is on driving real growth for OTF through significant agreements and allegations. Ola Ali’s goal is to make OTF the central hub in Chicago music. Ola Ali will accomplish this by making quick business decisions, building real relationships, and helping select the top talents Chicago has to provide. OTF is thriving since the arrival in the form of Ola Ali. Don’t be shocked when they become the dominant force and revolutionize the industry of music. Check out his music on Spotify.