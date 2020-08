Summer vibes and good reggae music - tune in to rising reggae sensation Proteje's new song with Koffee

After inking a big time deal with RCA records and after rolling out two of his own artists, Protege returns on the scene with some dope music - this time arriving with female Reggae sensation Koffee. Driving up the highway along the beach and taking in the scenery, Protege proves again what all the hype is about.