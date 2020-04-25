New York Rapper KNDNESS Releases Trap Banger “MISS ME”

KNDNESS drops a brand new song titled "MISS ME."

Kindness is the next artist to blow out of New York. The 24-year-old has a genuine affection for creating vibes, which you feel almost instantly in his new single. “MISS ME” is a trap banger that will have you bobbing your head to the beat.

Growing up in Upper Manhattan and raised by a single mother, Kndness faced his own obstacles as a young black male in the heart of the city. At age 16, he discovered he could rap… it was a wrap ever since.

Born Khalid, Kndness was a name given to him by his family and friends due to his kind nature. Kndness also serves as Khalid’s alter ego, blending the good, the bad, and the ugly through his music. Ultimately, he hopes for his music to touch lives and bring awareness to those struggling in the community.

Speaking on the new single, he states, “Miss Me’ was inspired by the people who counted me out… because I know they miss me. I've grown a lot over the past years so everyone who gave up on me is about to miss out on the next chapter of my life.”

The visual is meant to be up for interpretation. It may come off as simple, but you really have to pay attention to catch the full storyline. This is just the first teaser for who Kndness is, as he releases more music.