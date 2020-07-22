AllHipHop
Newcomer OODaredevil Delivers Summery New Song Titled “Poles”

OnlineCrates

OODaredevil opened for Thouxanbanfauni and Teejayx6 on the Dallas stop of The Departed Tour

OODaredevil has released a summery new song, “Poles.” With its tropic vibe and sunny disposition, the sweltering heat of its melodic lyrics will win you over almost immediately. There’s something inherently magical about is lighthearted nature that makes it a memorable good time for all who listen. At 20 years old, OODaredevil has been able to develop his craft by releasing multiple projects over the past 2 years and performing throughout Texas, including stages at South by Southwest 2019.

His album, Dr. DareDevil 2 is a musical adventure ranging from raw trap energy to pop-influenced trap vibes, landing right on the pulse of today’s music industry. Tracks such as "Rhinoceros", "Woah", and "Won't Tell" are defining moments on the album.  With an abundance of music both released and unreleased, OODaredevil has been focused on building his brand as an independent artist. To kick off 2020, he opened for Thouxanbanfauni and Teejayx6 on the Dallas stop of The Departed Tour. This is a must watch talent!

