AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

NewMoney Quez- "Keep Going"

AllHipHop Staff

NewMoney Quez continues to make his mark!

(AllHipHop Music) NewMoney Quez, is a multifaceted, Hip Hop artist signed with Street Capital Entertainment who is set to take the music world by storm. 

Hailing from the streets of Atlanta, GA, NewMoney Quez is no stranger to struggle, disappointment or the grind.

Growing up in a single parent household, NewMoney Quez witnessed his mother struggle to provide for him and his 4 siblings.

With hopes of wanting more, NewMoney Quez quickly drew to wanting to make money, and quickly turned to the streets to help make ends meet for him and his family. 

Hustling became a way to make it for NewMoney Quez. He worked hard to hustle in the streets and keep his popularity playing football at a local Atlanta High School.

While never arrested, NewMoney Quez lost many people he loved to the streets. After being shot and nearly killed at the age of 16, NewMoney Quez knew it was time for something to change in his life. 

Music became his outlet and a way to make a major change in his life. 

Atlanta, GA quickly became Hip Hop’s hub in a major way

Since 2009, NewMoney Quez has used music as an outlet and opportunity to promote non-violence, anti-bullying and equality to the youth of Atlanta, GA. 

NewMoney Quez created the soundtrack for his outreach, “Stand for Something” that trended well.

 NMQ's new debut project, 'I WANT NEW MONEY FOREVER' is hosted by DJ Montana. 

His grind didn’t stop in the streets. NewMoney Quez just transitioned the way he hustles to the music game.

Take a listen to his "Keep Going" single below.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Ron Suno Drops “Bussin” ft. Smoove’L Off His ‘Swag Like Mike’ Tape

Ron Suno is of the Brooklyn drill sound,. And now he returns with the brand new song "Bussing."

Shirley Ju

Hillside Budda- “Love Suicide”

Hillside Budda is a young and upcoming artist with a unique Hip Hop style using both conscious and Trap music.

AllHipHop Staff

Dremon Drops Innovative Video For New Song "No Exaggeration"

Dremon is back with a brand new single and video called "No Exaggeration."

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper G.K. Teams With The Beat Bully For “Picture”

Judgemental Records artist G.K. recently dropped the visual for his single “Picture” Produced By The Beat Bully.

AllHipHop Staff

Young S.H.O. Taps Sauce Walka For “More Then You Had”

Young S.H.O. and Sauce Walka link up for the new track “More Then You Had.”

Shirley Ju

by

Lewis1001

Cavalier Drops 'El Sol'- A Lush Journey In Blackness

Cavalier is here and the Brooklyn artist shares the visuals on his artsy opus "El Sol."

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Houston’s Yung Martez Delivers ‘Certain Moments’ Mixtape

Yung Martez has made a name for himself in the Houston Hip Hop scene.

AllHipHop Staff

Miracle - "Sooner Than Often" Video

Miracle recently signed a deal with Super Nova Music.

AllHipHop Staff

North Carolina Rapper Ramel Shakur Drops Music Video For "OK"

What's in the water in North Carolina? Seems like we are finding a dope new rapper in the Carolinas every week!

OnlineCrates

by

SamanthaBalmer