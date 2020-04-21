AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

NewMoney Quez- "Wit All That"

AllHipHop Staff

NewMoney Quez returns with "Wit All That."

(AllHipHop Music) NewMoney Quez is a multifaceted, Hip Hop artist signed to Street Capital Entertainment set to take the music world by storm. 

Hailing from the streets of Atlanta, GA, NewMoney Quez is no stranger to struggle, disappointment or the grind.

Growing up in a single parent household, NewMoney Quez witnessed his mother struggle to provide for him and his 4 siblings. 

With hopes of wanting more, NewMoney Quez quickly drew to wanting to make money quickly turning to the streets to help make ends meet for him and his family. 

Hustling became a way to make it for NewMoney Quez, and he worked hard to hustle in the streets and keep his popularity playing football at a local Atlanta High School.

While never arrested, NewMoney Quez lost many people he loved to the streets. After being shot and nearly killed at the age of 16, NewMoney Quez knew it was time for something to change in his life. 

Music became his outlet and a way to make a major change in his life. Atlanta, GA quickly became Hip Hop’s Hub in a major way. 

Since 2009, NewMoney Quez has used music as an outlet and opportunity to promote nonviolence, anti-bullying and equality to the youth of Atlanta, GA. 

NewMoney Quez created the soundtrack for his outreach, 'Stand for Something' that trended well on all music outlets worldwide.

NewMoney Quez new debut project, “I Want New Money Forever” is hosted by DJ Montana. 

His grind didn’t stop in the streets, NewMoney Quez just transitioned the way he hustles to the music game.

Take a listen to NewMoney Quez's 'I Want New Money Forever' and the featured hit single "Wit All That" below!

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malcolm Harvest - Welcome 2 L.A. (Official Music Video)

Malcolm Harvest aka "Blvck Jagger" is the culmination of the True Spirit of Rock n Roll. Freedom, Art, Love and Mystery. Expansion.

AllHipHop Staff

Blake Yung Releases ‘I’m Fine’ EP And Single "WILDFLOWER"

Blake Yung drops off some music for everyone to enjoy during the pandemic. Check out his new EP "I'm Fine."

Shirley Ju

by

Baby B

K.i- "Vitamins"

K.i embodies the raw essence of New York City with a supercharged new single titled "Vitamins."

AllHipHop Staff

Ab-Soul Lets Off Warning Shots With "Dangerookipawaa" Freestyle

This is the first Ab-Soul solo joint since 2016

OnlineCrates

LeVelle- "Why" Video

R&B crooner LeVelle is back at it with the soulful music.

AllHipHop Staff

Blind Baltimore Rapper Jaleel Knight Drops Single "Ain't No Love"

Baltimore native and blind prodigy Jaleel Knight could be Hip-Hop's Stevie Wonder

Shadi Powers

by

Baby B

Chris2pher Returns With Smash Single "Show Yourself"

Chris2pher wants to take fans into a walk in his shoes, a journey of love and vulnerability through his feelings. He goes deep into a melodic expression in his music which in his words he explains dealing with issues in a relationship.

AllHipHop Staff

Dee Mitch-"Team Us" Video

Dee Mitch returns with his latest visual, inspired by 'Queen & Slim'.

AllHipHop Staff

PJ Ramirez - "Blockrunna" Video

PJ Ramirez shows off a nice lifestyle in "Blockrunna' visual.

AllHipHop Staff

Gotti Da Ghost- 'The Awakening'

Over the years, Ghost would master a versatile flow that focused on witty punchlines, complex rhyme schemes and wordplay, along with a unique delivery.

AllHipHop Staff