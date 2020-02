Nicki Minaj just dropped a brand new video with pop star Meghan Trainor.

Nicki is getting Meghan Trainor some attention with the banging new single "Nice To Meet Ya," which is taken from the singer's third album, Treat Myself.

The new visuals are nod to the 1988 flick "Working Girl," one of Meghan Trainor's favorite films.

Take a look: