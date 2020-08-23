Nike & Kendrick Lamar Honor Kobe with Poetic Visual Evoking the Mamba Mentality

If there's anyone in Rap that would be great at expressing the love and admiration Los Angeles still has for Kobe Bryant, it would be Kendrick Lamar. Bred in the streets where every young basketball player aspires to be as great as Kobe, you can't help but feel the pain in Kendrick's voice knowing Kobe is gone. We don't have Kobe, but we have the incredible legacy of the Mamba Mentality that will live on forever and that is something GREAT, no matter how sad we are Kobe is not here. Kicking off next week and starting Sunday, August 23rd, Nike will honor Kobe with “Mamba Week,” a week full of programing and retail launches celebrating Bryant's enduring legacy. Check out Nike's statement below:

Kobe Bryant was famous for his work ethic, and his commitment to improving every element of his game inspired athletes around the world, on and off the court. This relentless drive for improvement is celebrated in a new Nike film commemorating Mamba Mentality, Better.

Narrated by Kendrick Lamar, Better celebrates the universal relevance of progress and highlights Kobe’s prolific desire for improvement. The Mamba Mentality is about getting better, every day, in everything we do. In his own words, Kobe described his Mamba Mentality by saying, “It’s to constantly try to be the best version of yourself. It's a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday." While incremental change may feel small in the short term, those subtle shifts culminate to greater progress over time. This relentless drive for improvement is the legacy Kobe leaves.

Kobe taught us to be better: a better teacher, a better teammate, a better loser, a better winner. As Kendrick says in the film, “Just be better.” Whatever it is that you’re trying to improve — work to be better today than you were yesterday. That’s the Mamba Mentality.

Learn more about Mamba Week here.