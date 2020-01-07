AllHipHop
Ninety - "Move"

This is RAW unfiltered Hip-Hop straight out of the Bronx, NYC!

Bronx rapper/CEO Ninety has been on a tear as of lately, delivering nothing but solid content for fans. The last drop from the lyricist was his single "Ninety," and now he follows up with the accompanying visuals which were premiered exclusively on Revolt TV. Directed by PixelMotiv, the clip perfectly shows why Ninety is a stand-out, as he boasts confidence across the screen with his second-to-none flow and bars.

"Move" serves as his fifth within the last year, as Ninety has release the tracks, "Deal or No Deal", "Changes", "Street Dream" and the recent "Doin' It." If Ninety continues to dish out heat like this, it won't be long until he holds his City's crown.

