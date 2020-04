NLE and Roddy Ricch go crazy on "Walk Em Down"

Watch out they shooting! This new track with NLE and Roddy Ricch is going crazy online and its a trending video on YouTube still after being out for over a week. As with every NLE Choppa video you get lots of dancing and energy from NLE Choppa in this visual, as Choppa sports the blue dreads with blue lazers illuminating the set. Quick note: Roddy Ricch's jewelry is SHINING in this video! Enjoy above: