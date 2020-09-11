Notorious Note Delivers Passionate & Seductive New Single/Video "Natural"

Closing out the summer on a high note, Miami-born singer/songwriter Notorious Note drops off new single and video "Natural."

Coming equipped with a seductive and eye-capturing visual courtesy of Positive Original Creations, Note spends time from the beach to the club surrounded by several beautiful women and certainly not shying away from showing exactly how he feels about them.

Frankly, Note has no issue bringing the passionate lyrics of his new single to life.

With a lot in store for the remainder of 2020, including more music and content of his own, working with other artists on their projects (Note has recently done work with Serayah for her upcoming album, amongst others) and fielding label meetings of all sorts, the Miami singer is poised to make his mark on the industry in just a matter of time.

Being versatile in this current climate is essential and whether he's the frontman, or behind-the-scenes, Note is consistently cooking up timeless music. You can expect a lot more from Note and the rest of the JV Inc. team very soon.

Get familiar with Notorious Note and check out his new single/video "Natural" below!