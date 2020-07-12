NYC Rapper Leaf Unleashes ‘Fashion Bitch’ EP

Leaf Drops A New EP titled "Fashion Bitch."

Leaf is a baddie from New York City, and she’s finally released her highly-anticipated EP titled Fashion Bitch.

The 10-track project features title track “Fashion Bitch,” who’s music video currently has over 1.1 million views on Youtube within a few months of its release. The record itself tells the story of her life from beginning to end, while capturing her belief in female empowerment.

Her goal for the project is to inspire and uplift women. In this day in age, females more than ever have the power to become entrepreneurs and CEOs, without compromising their beliefs and values. With Leaf leading by examples, females all around the world are encouraged to be confident in their sexual identity and remember that they’re that bitch!

Speaking exclusive on the project, Leaf states, “This project is for all my Fashion

Bitches, for my girls about their bags and getting to the bag. Being from New York, it's all about that money motivation.”

Stream and turn up this summer!