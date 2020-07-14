OA Marq Previews Debut Project With Two New Singles

OA Marq's 9-track EP will not disappoint.

(AllHipHop Music) OA Marq's highly anticipated debut project is coming soon with 9 flawless tracks that make up 'Therapy.'

Every song is from the heart & soul, speaking on relatable real life issues with his two singles off the upcoming project, "Understand" & "Distant".

"Understand" is a song to peers not understanding OA Marq's vision, goals and dreams. "Distant" is a song that sends a message to the fake people in his life who have tried to block him from reaching his destination.





Take a listen to "Understand" and check out the video for "Distant" below.