AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

OG Cuicide & AD - "Keep It G"

OnlineCrates

Rappers OG Cuicide and AD are biologically related - check out their new track here!

Today real-life relatives OG Cuicide and AD link up once again for a signature Los Angeles bounce video, titled, "Keep It G". Embodying the essence of West Coast Hip Hop, a thorough dynamic duo deliver hard-hitting street raps harkening back to the early 90s West Coast music While OG Cuicide, the alpha, parallels with a tough, wiser, certified style of his own. The family ties also result in a natural vibe that fans will enjoy for beginning to end.  "Keep It G" is slated to appear on OG Cuicide's forthcoming project, currently untitled. AD current appears as a recurring character on the new FXX hit, Dave.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

ENC0_00RE

Dreamville - "LamboTruck" ft. Cozz, Reason & Childish Major

Dreamville keeps their foot on the pedal with a tripped out visual for "LamboTruck"

OnlineCrates

Tory Lanez - "Do The Most"

Tory Lanez drops his hilarious video for "Do The Most"

OnlineCrates

NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott - "Turks"

NAV puts on for XO records with his new release for "Turks"

OnlineCrates

NLE Choppa - "Walk Em Down" feat. Roddy Ricch

NLE and Roddy Ricch go crazy on "Walk Em Down"

OnlineCrates

Joyner Lucas - "Will"

Joyner Lucas pays homage to Will Smith!

OnlineCrates

DaBaby - "Find My Way"

Da Baby shows off his acting skills in his music video for the song "Find My Way"

OnlineCrates

Conway The Machine & The Alchemist - "Calvin"

"Calvin" delivers some dark imagery for the Conway The Machine & The Alchemist cut

OnlineCrates