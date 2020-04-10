OMB Peezy - "Everybody"

OMB Peezy Releases His Song "Everybody" via 300 Entertainment and E-40's Sick Wid It Records

Today rapper OMB Peezy drops his new track "Everybody" via 300 Ent and E-40's Sick Wid It Records delivering a clean LouieKnows directed video. Peezy starts off the track strong dropping bars with no hesitation shouting out his city as he cruises around in his car. Connecting again with director LouieKnows, this music video adds another layer to the duo's recent releases which include their "Droptop Talks" series where Peezy does a deep dive into his music while cruising down the streets of Los Angeles. Similar to the series, the video also finds Peezy delivering his verses from the driver seat, as he spits the bars from "Everybody" which will appear on his project Too Deep For Tears, coming later this year.