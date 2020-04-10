AllHipHop
OMB Peezy - "Everybody"

OnlineCrates

OMB Peezy Releases His Song "Everybody" via 300 Entertainment and E-40's Sick Wid It Records

Today rapper OMB Peezy drops his new track "Everybody" via 300 Ent and E-40's Sick Wid It Records delivering a clean LouieKnows directed video. Peezy starts off the track strong dropping bars with no hesitation shouting out his city as he cruises around in his car. Connecting again with director LouieKnows, this music video adds another layer to the duo's recent releases which include their "Droptop Talks"  series where Peezy does a deep dive into his music while cruising down the streets of Los Angeles. Similar to the series, the video also finds Peezy delivering his verses from the driver seat, as he spits the bars from "Everybody" which will appear on his project Too Deep For Tears, coming later this year.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blake Banks Releases New Single "Dance On My Grave"

Blake Banks has a few Post Malone featured tracks and has toured with G-Eazy in the past

OnlineCrates

JABBAWOCKEEZ - "Toosie Slide" by Drake

The world famous JABBAWOCKEEZ show us how to do Drake's new Toosie Slide

OnlineCrates

Ari Lennox - "BUSSIT"

Ari Lennox drops the sultry video for "BUSSIT"

OnlineCrates

Rarri Ft Lil Xan – "OMG It’s Rarri"

6ix9ine collaborator Rarri releases a new song with Lil Xan

OnlineCrates

Infamous Thierry- "Buss Down"

"Buss Down" chronicles Infamous Thierry choosing between making money or spending it on extravagant things.

AllHipHop Staff

Jimmy Bolt Taps Lil Keed For “Wolves”

Jimmy Bolt overcame numerous obstacles to make his return to music with this new banger, "Wolves."

Shirley Ju

Cash Money Signee Fat Yunginn Delivers "No Choice" Video with Rylo Rodriguez

Cash Money Records signee Fat Yunginn teams up with Rylo Rodriguez for "No Choice" Visual

OnlineCrates

Fresco Kane Gets Blessing of Teddy Riley On New Single "Can I" ft Jermaine Dupri

Fresco Kane worked with Jermaine Dupri on the rollout of his 50 song project

OnlineCrates

Snow Tha Product - "How I Do It"

Snow the Product is doing NUMBERS, check out her new music video for "How I Do It" !

OnlineCrates

Aubrey Omari Delivers "Great One" Music Video; Currently Filming Short Film

Fans might recall actor/rapper Aubrey Omari from a recent Sprite commercial with Rakim and via Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

OnlineCrates