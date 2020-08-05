OWO Delivers Sultry Yet Righteous Takedown of Her Ex-Lover With “Think You Are”

OWO brings us a super smooth love song titled, "Thing You Are"

Today Nigerian-American, OWO has delivered us a new song titled “Think You Are,” a reflective anthem packed with sharp yet loving words that are woven into a smooth beat. On the track OWO goes back and forth between righteous takedowns of an ex lover and reflective moments of love and becoming a better version of herself. Set over producer Big H’s production, OWO provides a welcoming introduction to her music for newcomer fans. This is reflective self love with and edge.

According to a statement for the press, "The music video, a collaboration with Ade Alao, highlights the intricacies of the female form, topped off with grainy soft focus. The overall effect is cool-toned with a calming but closed-off and slightly melancholy vibe, perfectly matching the song. The stripped-down nature of the video, which only features the artist herself in her own living room, highlights her emotions and solidifies her promise to remember her own worth."