PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops PARTYMOBILE via OVO Sound

PND is back for an OVO release with his album PARTYMOBILE

PARTYNEXTDOOR has returned with his fourth album, PARTYMOBILE, via OVO Sound. PARTYMOBILE features the blockbuster single "Believe It," an empowering anthem by PND and global pop icon Rihanna (see above) featuring the instant classic line, "You got the power, pussy power." If the clubs were open everyone would sing that line while the DJ drops otu the track... Maybe they will come Summer time... PARTYMOBILE, which also features the likes of Drake and Bad Bunny, marks the first full-length album from the Toronto native in three years.