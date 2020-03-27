AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops PARTYMOBILE via OVO Sound

OnlineCrates

PND is back for an OVO release with his album PARTYMOBILE

PARTYNEXTDOOR has returned with his fourth album, PARTYMOBILE, via OVO Sound. PARTYMOBILE features the blockbuster single "Believe It," an empowering anthem by PND and global pop icon Rihanna (see above) featuring the instant classic line, "You got the power, pussy power." If the clubs were open everyone would sing that line while the DJ drops otu the track... Maybe they will come Summer time... PARTYMOBILE, which also features the likes of Drake and Bad Bunny, marks the first full-length album from the Toronto native in three years.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

sgp4donline

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Donald Glover Presents - 3.15.20

Donald Glover blessing us with some more thought worthy music!

OnlineCrates

Jubee Kane - "Integrity (A Letter To Ralo)" #FreeRalo

Jubee Kane writes a letter to the currently incarcerated Ralo!

OnlineCrates

Lil Mosey - "Blueberry Faygo" (Dir. by @_ColeBennett_)

Lil Mosey has another hit on his hands with "Blueberry Faygo"

OnlineCrates

Wiz Khalifa ft. Tyga - "Contact"

Wiz and Tyga drops a new visual from HIGH up!

OnlineCrates

Florida's Gerb the Point Guard Fights Murder Charge; Drops Video For "New To Me"

Rapper Gerb the Point Guard preps his 'Out on Bond' album while fighting a murder case in Florida

OnlineCrates

Detroit Legend Marv Won Tells The Story Of Hooper "Lenny Cooke"

Lenny Cooke was ranked higher than LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony and now Marv Won tells his story.

AllHipHop Staff

Indika Sam Drops “What Love Is” Visual

Rapper Indika Sam questions the meaning of love on her new single "What Love Is."

Shirley Ju