Payroll Giovanni & Peezy unite Detroit's East and West sides with "Whole Gang" ft. Doughboy Cashout and Team Eastside

From his album "Ghetto Rich N****z" out now, Payroll Giovanni returns with a must see visual. Directed by Kardiak Films, this is the official music video for his Doughboyz Cashout featured track that also gets Team Eastside on track. Uniting the East and West side of Detroit, you realiy get the "Whole Gang" with Peezy. "Whole Gang" is set to be release on 2020 Boyz Entertainment / BYLUG Entertainment / EMPIRE.