Peter John Anadio II’s New Track “Need You”

The songs on this EP have been structured in such a manner that they provide the listener with a harmonious experience. Each song feels related to the one before it. As a result, the experience of listening to this EP is memorable.

Peter John Anadio II has just released his new single “Need You.” It is exceeding all expectations by shattering streaming records across all platforms. Peter is presently in the spotlight as a consequence of this extremely popular song.

This year, he released his first EP. “Need You,” “Electric Feel,” and “Closer” are among the tunes on the EP. The songs on this EP have been structured in such a manner that they provide the listener with a harmonious experience. Each song feels related to the one before it. As a result, the experience of listening to this EP is memorable.

Despite his newfound fame, he knows a lot more about music than he admits. He has the ability to produce sounds that speak to your soul. He can produce engaging songs and beats that will have you dancing around the house.

His rapid rise to fame has made him a hot topic of discussion on social networking platforms. Keep an eye on him as an artist. Without a doubt, we can anticipate big things from him in the future. We’re excited to hear more of his music.

Listen to “Need You” here: