PG RA- "Made It" Video

Asylum Records signee, PG RA, is carving out his own lane!

(AllHipHop Music) The Carolinas have been one of the more talked about regions in Hip Hop last year thanks to the mercurial rise of Da Baby. With that said, the Charlotte native wasn’t the only one putting on for the Carolinas, namely South Carolina newcomer PG RA.

Newly signed to Asylum Records, the emerging emcee is ready to carve out his own niche on a global scale with his distinctive delivery and overall aesthetic.

“PG RA embodies the authenticity forging its way to the forefront of today’s Hip Hop,” says Wayne “Wayno” Clark, VP, A & R for Asylum Records. “While he’s very young, his unique experiences offer a new insight into what the Carolinas represent. He’s creating an exciting, new lane for the next generation of lyricists.”

Having released his debut project, 'CEO Vol.1' in 2018, PG RA went on a remarkable run unveiling his follow up EP 'Up & Boppin' as well as 2019’s Blowing Candles. The latter went on to be heralded as one of the best independent releases of last year, receiving critical acclaim and organically hitting Apple Music’s Top 100 Album Chart.

As his star continues to rise, PG RA celebrates his first official offering as a member of the Asylum Records family with the release of his autobiographical new single “Made It.”

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated beatsmith Jetsonmade (DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow), the single will live on his forthcoming EP God’s Gift. The introspective track is an ode to the Orangeburg native’s life experiences and a celebration of perseverance. Check out the Young Chang-directed video here.