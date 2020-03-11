AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

PG RA- "Made It" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Asylum Records signee, PG RA, is carving out his own lane!

(AllHipHop Music) The Carolinas have been one of the more talked about regions in Hip Hop last year thanks to the mercurial rise of Da Baby. With that said, the Charlotte native wasn’t the only one putting on for the Carolinas, namely South Carolina newcomer PG RA. 

Newly signed to Asylum Records, the emerging emcee is ready to carve out his own niche on a global scale with his distinctive delivery and overall aesthetic. 

“PG RA embodies the authenticity forging its way to the forefront of today’s Hip Hop,” says Wayne “Wayno” Clark, VP, A&R for Asylum Records. “While he’s very young, his unique experiences offer a new insight into what the Carolinas represent. He’s creating an exciting, new lane for the next generation of lyricists.”

Having released his debut project, 'CEO Vol.1' in 2018, PG RA went on a remarkable run unveiling his follow up EP 'Up & Boppin' as well as 2019’s Blowing Candles. The latter went on to be heralded as one of the best independent releases of last year, receiving critical acclaim and organically hitting Apple Music’s Top 100 Album Chart.

As his star continues to rise, PG RA celebrates his first official offering as a member of the Asylum Records family with the release of his autobiographical new single “Made It.” 

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated beatsmith Jetsonmade (DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow), the single will live on his forthcoming EP God’s Gift. The introspective track is an ode to the Orangeburg native’s life experiences and a celebration of perseverance. Check out the Young Chang-directed video here.

 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

aostvapp

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

"Brazilian Barbie" Gabby B Connects With ATL's Londynn B. For "Loot" Music Video

Private Jets and Big Checks: Gabby B and Londynn B Are On Another Level

OnlineCrates

Tee Grizzley Joins Bay Area Bred Rapper Westside Tut On "Big Boy Money"

Westside Tut has a story to tell! Check his new joint with Tee Grizzley!

OnlineCrates

E-40's Biological Cousin King Hot Returns with Comedic New Visual For "We Up"

Sick Wid It Records' King Hot Returns with Comedic New Visual For "We Up"

OnlineCrates

by

aostvapp

Roddy Ricch Shares P1's New Music Video For "Street N****s"

We understand why Roddy Ricch shared this video on Twitter - P1 goes CRAZY on this track!

OnlineCrates

by

moose489

Eminem - "Godzilla" ft. Juice WRLD

Eminem drops video for his Juice WRLD collab, "Godzilla"

OnlineCrates

by

hipnip

Lil Yachty is Boprah For His "Oprah's Bank Account" Video with Drake & DaBaby

Lil Yachty gets Drake and DaBaby for a hilarious new video

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Fort Lauderdale Rapper Duece Uno Drops New Banger "Verified"

Fort Lauderdale rapper Duece Uno has teamed up with Russell "Block" Spencer for a new deal to release a ton of his music.

AllHipHop Staff

by

duytruongmmo2