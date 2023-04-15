Philly lyricist Shawn Smith Pays Homage to State Property with the Release of the Official Single “Chain Gang” featuring Don Cannon

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Philly inflections pepper everything from the bars to the beat.

Music and art have always played a vital role in the life of Shawn Smith. A product of Southwest Philadelphia, the birthplace of The Roots and the city where John Coltrane established his sound, the innovative and prolific rapper has carved out his own niche merging all things cool, audibly, and aesthetically.

With an ability to spit voracious freestyles while crafting intricate stories the Philly MC chose Don Cannon to appear on the latest version of his freestyle “Chain Gang.” Smith says, “The Chain Gang song featuring Don Cannon and video is an important moment for my career. The mixtape era is my direct inspiration to pick up a pen in the first place. This record is all of those moments wrapped into a new musical mural — an appreciation to hip hop and what this feel has done for the streets.”

The lyric video finds the young virtuoso on the streets of his hometown paying homage to state property and waxing poetic about everything from his admiration of Michelle Obama to questioning why Congress still hasn’t passed anti-lynching laws. Directed by 12vy of the Midnight Collective, Shawn can be seen decked out in a Marcus Garvey-inspired Pan-African flag. In “Chain Gang” Smith paints his rhymes in cinematic detail pushing the boundaries of hip-hop while also paying homage to the OG’s that paved the way.

Describing the raw and gritty record with intricate punch lines as a “State Property flip,” Philly inflections pepper everything from the bars to the beat. Smith debuted “Chain Gang” at Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year and is available on all DSP platforms.

Long before his lyrical gift attracted the attention of some of the industry’s most recognized and respected figures (Black Thought, Meek Mill, Jay-Z), Smith honed his craft as a brotherly love hip-hop hopeful opening up for rap elites like Rick Ross, Jeezy, DMX, Juelz Santana, and Ice Cube. His debut album Sink or Swim: A Shawn Smith Story was released in the Fall of 2018 to acclaim with The Source Magazine saying “his lyrical flow is beyond tight.”

From memorable appearances on Sway in the Morning to his 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher freestyle, Smith is a modern-day renaissance man, crafting narratives ranging from urban struggles and politics to art and fashion, showing how diverse he is as a young, black man.

“his lyrical flow is beyond tight”

“Philly MC Shawn Smith absorbed nationwide wreck for his part in the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Cyphers”

“On Sway In The Morning he blew Sway and his co-hosts away, earning respect and praise from them instantly by stating that he was “ahead of his time.”

“Smith is a modern day renaissance man”

“With his vivid storytelling, creative punchlines, and absolutely breathless flow, Shawn eats the mic and leaves the booth aflame.”

“Known for his ferocious freestyles and slick punchlines, Smith’s music zooms in on unapologetic, big-picture storytelling, highlighting his Southwest Philly upbringing.”