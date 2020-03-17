AllHipHop
Pittsburgh's J-Haze Apologizes To His Mom With Banger "Sorry Mama"

AllHipHop Staff

J-Haze is the next wave in Pittsburgh Hip-Hop! Check out the latest.

(AllHipHop Music) Hailing from the Beltzhoover district in Pittsburgh, PA but now residing in Los Angeles, J-Haze continues his come up in the game with the release of this new banging track “Sorry Mama.” Produced by Maserati Sparks and featuring South Carolina artist Just Rich Gates, “Sorry Mama” is a street life tale with an apology to the mothers who have to endure their children growing up and living against the values they were taught. Having relocated to Los Angeles, J-Haze has partnered with West Coast artist Glasses Malone to release his upcoming album “Heroin Habits 3” under the Empire Distribution umbrella. The new album will also feature the members of Griselda whom J-Haze also has a special friendship with.

