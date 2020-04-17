AllHipHop
PJ Ramirez - "Blockrunna" Video

AllHipHop Staff

PJ Ramirez returns with visual for single "Blockrunna"

(AllHipHop Music) Texas-based rapper P.J. Ramirez has just released "Blockrunna", a single off his first mixtape 'Blockrunna Volume 1.'

Ramirez grew up in a family of musicians and started rapping at the age of 12. 

Counting Eminem, Lil Wayne, and his big brother as his influences, he slowly got into making beats and honing his craft.

Last summer, Ramirez finally took a leap of faith, collaborating with sound engineer Platzus to release his debut single.

He has since shot his first video in Las Vegas and will be working on his second project due this summer.

Check out his video for "Blockrunna" below!

