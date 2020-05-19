AllHipHop
Polo G - "33 "

OnlineCrates

Polo G is finding himself in his new music - check his new video for "33"

Repping Chiraq to the fullest Polo G drops another visual that does absolutely crazy numbers like usual . Combining soft melodies with hard lyrics Polo G has made a name for himself by visualizing and bringing to life the cold world he witnessed as a youth in Chicago. From drugs to shootouts in the streets, Polo G continues to paint a picture of a resurrection after living though a hellish come up as depicted in his new project THE GOAT. Check out the Ryan Lynch directed visual above.

