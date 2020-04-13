Polo G - "DND"

Polo G keeps feeding the fans with new visuals!

Right now it seems like no matter what, Polo G is going to win. Despite the Coronavirus he's made sure his fans are entertained on IG, and he's kept them fed with videos as you can see with his new "DND" video. Openly battling past addictions Polo G provides inspiration to other youth in Chicago that are still currently facing death or jail at the hands of the streets and he's not forgetting where he came from. As you can tell by his lyrics, Polo G is a real one. Check it out above in the Ryan Lynch directed video.