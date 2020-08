Polo G brings to life the classic Black sitcom, Martin, for his new visual "Martin & Gina"

If you're old enough to remember Martin, then you more than likely have been in a relationship like Martin and Gina that goes on and on and on. Through the ups and downs, youve stuck it out and no matter what goes down, you hang in there. Check it out as Polo G reenacts the classic show scenes of Martin Lawrence's classic Black sitcom.