Polo G x Lil Tjay - "First Place"

Polo G and Lil Tjay stunt in their new cars for this visual thats taking off!

Racking up at show after show, Polo G and Lil Tjay join forces for another hit record thats amassed nearly 2 million views in just a few days on YouTube alone. "First Place" features a somewhat sad melodic guitar in the background as the guys rap about the money stacking up and making sure the team is right. With the glizzy and every other type of gun in their arsenal the guys deliver a somber vibe on this track crooning their way to the end of the song where they let the track drop out and talk smack to the camera.

