RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

With 50 Cent at the helm executive producing Pop Smoke's post-humous project, the album is filled with features and top of the line project. While the album artwork with Virgil Abloh became a bit of controversy, there's no taking away from this project. Pop Smoke laced this project and he was supposed to be up next in NYC. RIP to an instant legend.