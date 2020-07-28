AllHipHop
Porcelan- "Grimey"

AllHipHop Staff

"Grimey" gives you with the confidence you need to get your groove back.

(AllHipHop Music) Porcelan is an RnB singer from Memphis who has been singing and performing since she was young.

She's shared stages with the likes of Tank & Stevie Wonder, and worked with hit producer Timbaland.

Her single “Grimey” is another melodic anthem for the ladies, and Porcelan lets her emotions spill all over the beat. 

Produced by 2x Platinum producer Txpski, who produced Chris Brown’s “I Do” and “Sip”, this ballad is an ode to heartbreak and relationship woes, yet leaves you with the confidence you need to get your groove back.

