Premier: Pharoahe Monch and Styles P “SAME SH!T, DIFFERENT TOILET" (Prod. By Marco Polo)

Pharoahe Monch and Styles P have long stood up to the powers that be and they do again on “SAME SH!T, DIFFERENT TOILET"...their latest!

(AllHipHop Music) In light of the recent murders of unarmed Black citizens, legendary wordsmiths, Pharoahe Monch and Styles P decided it’s time to release this song (recorded about a year ago), entitled “SAME SH!T, DIFFERENT TOILET.” The Marco Polo produced track was originally a song Monch was prepping to be a part of a larger project with the producer, but he felt this moment called for an answer from artists particularly from the hip hop community. Styles P, a longtime collaborator with Monch, creating such great material such as “THE LIFE”, “BLACK HAND SIDE”, AND “CHILDREN”, teams back up to create a somber tone regarding the vicious cycle of violence against Black bodies in the United States of America.

The comes on Pharoahe’s Trescadecaphobia imprint. Listen below!