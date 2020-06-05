Premier: Pharoahe Monch and Styles P “SAME SH!T, DIFFERENT TOILET" (Prod. By Marco Polo)
AllHipHop Staff
(AllHipHop Music) In light of the recent murders of unarmed Black citizens, legendary wordsmiths, Pharoahe Monch and Styles P decided it’s time to release this song (recorded about a year ago), entitled “SAME SH!T, DIFFERENT TOILET.” The Marco Polo produced track was originally a song Monch was prepping to be a part of a larger project with the producer, but he felt this moment called for an answer from artists particularly from the hip hop community. Styles P, a longtime collaborator with Monch, creating such great material such as “THE LIFE”, “BLACK HAND SIDE”, AND “CHILDREN”, teams back up to create a somber tone regarding the vicious cycle of violence against Black bodies in the United States of America.
The comes on Pharoahe’s Trescadecaphobia imprint. Listen below!