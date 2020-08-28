AllHipHop
PREMIERE: Big Mechoo Debuts “Go” Via Kleb Records

Shirley Ju

D.C. rapper Big Mechoo is blowing up thanks to his latest single "Go," released on Kleb Records!

After a successful video launch this summer, Kleb Records and Big Mechoo debut their first single together, “Go,” on all platforms today. Blending KR's lush Chicago production with Mechoo's smooth D.C. rap flow and sharp bars, “Go” is just a taste of the heat these two have in store on their upcoming F*ck Mechoo 2 project.

25-year-old rapper/singer Big Mechoo hails from the 56th St NE neighborhood of D.C. 

He started singing and writing music for the church at the age of 10 when he was Christian homeschooled. Mechoo’s name invokes Meek Mill touting, “And I be popping bottles in the club feelin like Meecho.” The new release follows streaming spectacles “Barbie” featuring Fat Trel & Rico Nasty (presented by Fatboy SSE), and “Johnny Bravo,” solidifying his position in the DMV rap scene.

But he hasn’t yet reached his ceiling, as he aims to achieve Michael Jackson stardom with his pop-rap appeal. With a flow influenced by Young Thug and Gunna and a Quality Control work ethic, Mechoo aspires to join forces with QC founders Coach K and Pee. Surely, Mechoo has no plans on stopping with his latest offering “Go,” produced by Kleb Records.

https://ffm.to/mechoogo

