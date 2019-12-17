AllHipHop
Login

PREMIERE: Billy Byrd Drops New Video "To Be Continued..."

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Rising rapper Billy Byrd debuts the brand new video for her song/upcoming EP "To Be Continued..."

Delaware-Recording Artist and Delaware native, Billy Byrd dropped her latest visual for her EP "To Be Continued." 

Byrd can be seen in the video, drifting in an empty parking lot, alongside a  candlelit, flower-filled memorial, dedicated to the lives of loved ones lost. 

The teaser to the video, "To be Continued" posted on Byrds' IG page has stirred up an overwhelming response from new  and old fans, it's left them clamoring for more! 

The official video will be dropped on all of Billy Byrd's official music accounts and channels, including but not limited to, Youtube, IGTV, Apple Music, and Tidal December 17, 2019. 

You can find the audio track on her most recent EP, also titled "To be Continued." 

Growing up in a musical family, led by her brother and cousin who are also recording artists, Byrd ventured out to start her own musical career in March of 2018 with immediate success. 

When penning another captivating record, Byrd focuses on creating unforgettable melodies, lyrics with depth, meaning, and relatability.

In addition to her independent musical achievements in the Delaware area and beyond, Byrd also recently signed to be managed by CBDW, co-run by Bun Bydaway and Patientce Foster. 

With new music and new management, Byrd is gearing up to take over in 2020.

Comments
Kxng Crooked x Bronze Nazareth - 'Gravitas' Ft.RZA, Ghostface Killah, DMX, Snoop
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
24Hrs & Wiz Khalifa - “911”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
3
Last Reply· by
Keste
KesteKHALIFA my favourite, also check more of KHALIFA at https://www.storemp3.com
The Bobby Effect Wants You to Know She's Got Her "OWN"
JaneenAdams
EditorJaneenAdams
1
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinAre you serious? Female rap is seriously retarded. No joke, that was some of the most childish elementary worst lyrics I…
RushBilli- 'Rush 2 Kill'
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
G Sosa- 'Timing'
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rebel Rodomez Ft. Benny The Butcher - "Scare No One"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Chinnexa1
Chinnexa1https://gistfam.com/harry-styles-sunflower-vol-6-mp3-download/ Wow, that is a mad flows there..
Cam'ron - "Believe in Flee"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
2
Last Reply· by
DQfansurvey
DQfansurveyThe world is getting warmer and so are our lives. Just like we take measures to beat the increasing heat, stop the…
The Roots - “Feel It (You Got It)” Ft. Tish Hyman
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Keste
KesteWow... https://www.storemp3.com/poppy-fill-the-crown-mp3-download/
Young Scooter Feat. Lil Keed "Trap Museum"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Keste
KesteWow... https://www.storemp3.com/show-dem-camp-ft-buju-do-me-nice-mp3-download/
ASAP Ferg - "Jet Lag"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
KSide
KSideNice One ASAP …