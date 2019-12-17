PREMIERE: Billy Byrd Drops New Video "To Be Continued..."

Delaware-Recording Artist and Delaware native, Billy Byrd dropped her latest visual for her EP "To Be Continued."

Byrd can be seen in the video, drifting in an empty parking lot, alongside a candlelit, flower-filled memorial, dedicated to the lives of loved ones lost.

The teaser to the video, "To be Continued" posted on Byrds' IG page has stirred up an overwhelming response from new and old fans, it's left them clamoring for more!

The official video will be dropped on all of Billy Byrd's official music accounts and channels, including but not limited to, Youtube, IGTV, Apple Music, and Tidal December 17, 2019.

You can find the audio track on her most recent EP, also titled "To be Continued."

Growing up in a musical family, led by her brother and cousin who are also recording artists, Byrd ventured out to start her own musical career in March of 2018 with immediate success.

When penning another captivating record, Byrd focuses on creating unforgettable melodies, lyrics with depth, meaning, and relatability.

In addition to her independent musical achievements in the Delaware area and beyond, Byrd also recently signed to be managed by CBDW, co-run by Bun Bydaway and Patientce Foster.

With new music and new management, Byrd is gearing up to take over in 2020.