PREMIERE: Jalen Santoy Unleashes “Dip” Music Video

Jalen Santoy premieres a brand new video for the song "Dip."

Jalen Santoy is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and creative, here to prove why he deserves to be a household name in the rap game.

Having recorded music since the age of 15, it was in 2014 when the Charlotte, North Carolina native released his first record titled “God.”

The song garnered much attention, including rapper Big Pooh who ended up remixing it himself. In 2015, Jalen released “Foreplay,” which has since accumulated over 100 million streams on Spotify and counting.

Now, AllHipHop exclusively premieres the official music video to “Dip,” taken from his most recent project titled II Shepherds.

The New Haven-produced single arrives equipped with a smooth, soulful, jazz-filled vibe, setting the soundscape for Santoy to do what he does best.

Channeling that nostalgic energy from the mid 90’s, Santoy samples the down South hit, “Da Dip” by Freak Nasty, a song he grew up listening to.

He states, “Initially I thought of it as a lyrical exercise, then the more I got into writing the song the more I fell in love with it. “

The visual brings the track to life, making you want to instantly move and dance. This is only the beginning of what’s to come. Watch above as he performs the record amidst beautiful females and mimosas!