Problem Gets Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg For Summer Hit "Don’t Be Mad A Me"

Problem x Freddie Gibbs x Snoop Dogg = Summer Slapper !

Fresh off Problem's Coffee & Kush Vol 1 which was also accompanied by the short film A Compton Story, Problem hires Freddie Gibbs and Snoop Dogg for the perfect Summer slapper. Gibbs delivers crazy bars out the gate and you already know that Snoop is gonna pull out all the stops to give you the smoked out verse you were looking for on this Summery jam.

“I want this song to help couples get through these tough quarantine times together. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Being the bigger person is the key. The song was actually recorded as a real apology. I was wrong about something we had a small argument about and instead of just saying sorry, I went and did the song and sent it to her. It worked lol.”

Tune in and press play above:

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

French Montana and Tory Lanez Freeze the Summer With New Visual for "Cold"

Does French have another hit on his hand with "Cold"

Blaze Bar$ Wants to 'Make America Trap Again'

Blaze Bar$ lets the "Drake Sing" - but he's not talking about the rapper from Canada

Benny The Butcher Is a Supervillain On His "Deal Or No Deal" Freestyle

Griselda might be one of the hardest working collectives in Hip-Hop today! Here's ANOTHER release!

NYC Rapper Leaf Unleashes ‘Fashion Bitch’ EP

Leaf Drops A New EP titled "Fashion Bitch."

DJ Ryan Wolf is Turning 'Dreams 2 Reality' and Dominating Ohio Radio

DJ Ryan Wolf is currently syndicated on Clevelands's Z107.9, Cincinnati's 101.1 and Columbus' 107.5

Warren G and Ty Dolla $ign Connect For A West Coast Summer Joint

The TRIPLE OG Warren G and West Coast hit maker Ty Dolla $ign connect for a perfect Summer song!

Sit Down and Enjoy Dinner Party's Newest Visual and Album

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington combine to form the Dinner Party

50 Cent Celebrates Birthday in NYC and Promotes His PETA Friendly Hand Sanitizer

50 Cent celebrates his birthday in NYC and Michael Blackson shows up!

It's Black Thought vs. Everybody - Who Wins?

Black Thought never disappoints and his new single, "Thought vs Everybody" is no different!

