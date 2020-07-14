Problem Gets Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg For Summer Hit "Don’t Be Mad A Me"

Problem x Freddie Gibbs x Snoop Dogg = Summer Slapper !

Fresh off Problem's Coffee & Kush Vol 1 which was also accompanied by the short film A Compton Story, Problem hires Freddie Gibbs and Snoop Dogg for the perfect Summer slapper. Gibbs delivers crazy bars out the gate and you already know that Snoop is gonna pull out all the stops to give you the smoked out verse you were looking for on this Summery jam.

“I want this song to help couples get through these tough quarantine times together. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Being the bigger person is the key. The song was actually recorded as a real apology. I was wrong about something we had a small argument about and instead of just saying sorry, I went and did the song and sent it to her. It worked lol.”

Tune in and press play above:

