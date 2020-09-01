AllHipHop
Problem Preps New Album Coffee & Kush With "Nothin" ft. Jack Harlow and Jay Rock

Compton bred rapper Problem is preparing to release his project 'Coffee & Kush' September 18th

Grammy-nominated Compton artist Problem recruits Jack Harlow and Jay Rock for a smooth, feel-good single “NOTHIN” produced by Problem, Mike & Keys and 2fo. Filmed at Chace Infinite’s Harun Coffee Shop in Leimert Park, the rappers get their fix of coffee and kush before they hit the grind, all while pumping you up to feel like a boss too. Problem’s newest business venture Green Hour Coffee is featured in the music video which is exclusively sold at Harun Coffee Shop and online at greenhourcoffee.com. \

The new single follows Problem’s hit remix of “Don’t Be Mad At Me” featuring Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs. The "Don't Be Mad At Me" Remix landed on top Spotify and Apple Music playlists including Rap Caviar and The Plug as well as Viral 50 charts across the world.

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

King Von Raps About The Code of the Streets In "How It Go" Music Video

King Von sheds a light on the justice system with his new visual "How It Go"

Fetty Wap Co-Signs Rising Talent On “Fetty's Line Up"

Fetty Wap is co-signing a bunch of new artists for his new mixtape series

Ayce Nyce Delivers New Single "DTLA" with Too Short and Freddie Gibbs

Ayce Nyce is also a producer/engineer for Too Short - check out his new song with Short and Freddie Gibbs

Jeff Kush Is Breaking Through With His New Single "Simmer Down"

PA rapper Jeff Kush has over 300k streams on his new song "Simmer Down" that's been added to host of Spotify playlists

Ty Bri Signs With RCA Records, Releases New Single With Mullato

Cleveland femcee Ty Bri has inked a major label deal with RCA Records.

Ty Dolla $ign Connects with Nicki Minaj for "Expensive" Video

Ty Dolla $ign pops some tags for his girl to cater to her "Expensive" taste

Big Sean Preps Detroit 2 Album With “Harder Than My Demons” Visual

Big Sean gearing up for a monumental release with Detroit 2!

MC Eiht Links With Conway The Machine & DJ Premier For “Honcho”; Preps New Album

MC Eiht Preps 'Lessons’ Album With Collaborations From DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Havoc, B-Real & Kurupt

