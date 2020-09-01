Problem Preps New Album Coffee & Kush With "Nothin" ft. Jack Harlow and Jay Rock

Compton bred rapper Problem is preparing to release his project 'Coffee & Kush' September 18th

Grammy-nominated Compton artist Problem recruits Jack Harlow and Jay Rock for a smooth, feel-good single “NOTHIN” produced by Problem, Mike & Keys and 2fo. Filmed at Chace Infinite’s Harun Coffee Shop in Leimert Park, the rappers get their fix of coffee and kush before they hit the grind, all while pumping you up to feel like a boss too. Problem’s newest business venture Green Hour Coffee is featured in the music video which is exclusively sold at Harun Coffee Shop and online at greenhourcoffee.com. \

The new single follows Problem’s hit remix of “Don’t Be Mad At Me” featuring Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs. The "Don't Be Mad At Me" Remix landed on top Spotify and Apple Music playlists including Rap Caviar and The Plug as well as Viral 50 charts across the world.