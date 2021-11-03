Puerto Rican rapper Kerr Yen Robbed At Gunpoint

Reggaeton Artist, Kerr Yen, Robbed At Gunpoint Latin artist, Kerr Yen, who has worked with a number of platinum artists including Ñejo, Anonimus, Chucky73, and J Alvarez was robbed by two armed men at gunpoint in front of a recording studio. The suspect fled in a truck described as a gray-colored pickup after shots were […]

The Puerto Rican rapper is signed with Ikon Music and was in the area for a music video over the weekend.