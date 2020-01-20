AllHipHop
PUKU - "Move Right Past"

AllHipHop Staff
PUKU's "Move Right Past" details starting a new chapter.

(AllHipHop Music) Tell Your People recording artist PUKU (@Notpuku) kicks off 2020 with a fresh single titled "Move Right Past." 

Following the Miami based singer/songwriter's Khufu Najee - the visual visionary behind fellow budding crooner Elujay - directed visual for "Don't Call," the song details the sometimes grueling process of leaving an old relationship while embracing a new one. 

"Convinced we know our significant others like the back of our hand, when they disappoint us by acting out of character we quickly come to the realization that we barely know ourselves. These defining moments in your life are mandatory in order for us to become the best version of the man in the mirror. This transitional period doesn't last forever, no matter what your heart tells you," said PUKU.

