Quando Rondo is getting to the BAG!

Signed on a joint venture with Never Broke Again / Atlantic Records, Quando Rondo has spent the last few years building his fan base and now the young homie is rolling in streams on all his content like clockwork. Hundreds of thousands of plays and you can tell that he's eating well and stunting in his designer gear with this visual that pictures Rondo in a plush condo enjoying some tropical vibes.