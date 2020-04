Quando Rondo's QPac is now available on all platforms!

With Coronavirus shutting nearly everything down, rapper Quando Rondo returns with a new visual that is already in the top 20 trending videos on Youtube just days after its release. In the visual for "Who Died," Rondo starts off the visual with a clip from Boyz N the Hood where Cuba Gooding is being held up by a gang member at gun point. Check it out above, Quando Rondo's QPac is now available on all platforms.