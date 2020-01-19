AllHipHop
Quentin Miller Joins Saud and Pre Kai Ro

OnlineCrates
by

Quentin Miller Makes an appearance in the dunes of the Middle East with pre kai ro and Saud.

Saudi Arabian artist Saud had a brilliant year in 2019, making quite a name for himself by bringing together talent from all over the world. Today the multi-talented producer connects three artists from three different countries as he joins the Cairo-bred pre kai ro with Quentin Miller. The song takes a look at the tensions within a relationship as pre kai ro and Quentin Miller smoothly croon their way over the seamless production presented by Saüd and Apollo Fortune. "Want Me" once again shows that pre kai ro is a name to watch in as the trio get together in the dunes of Dubai and drive around on ATV's for a powerful visual shot and directed by Lughass.

