AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Questlove Pays Tribute to Stevie Wonder with DJ Set

OnlineCrates

Questlove of the Roots suggests a Stevie Wonder holiday in honor of the legendary singer/songwriter

Check it out as Questlove pays tribute to Stevie Wonder with DJ set in honor of the legendary R&B musician picking tracks from his collection of over 200, 000 records! WOW! With the world on shut down and with so many of our influencers passing away, this was a great idea and absolutely needed. Like the saying goes, "Give people their roses while they are here."

This set includes the Eddie Murphy cut, "Do I," a Tonia And The Beat cover of "Boogie On Reggae Woman" and many more gems. Of course you know Quest had to kick things off with the "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder but it was all for a good cause. According to the description Questlove was "raising money to support NYC student who need school meal and who no longer have access."

More info below:

"Please donate to Food Hub: I’m raising money to support Food Hub to provide NYC students who depend on school meals who no longer have access. Let’s party. But let’s also help our fellow man. ANY AMOUNT can help. "

COVID-19 Food Hub NYC

The Food Education Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is working with our partners to create this space to share resources on available food sources for families and to share general resources created by our partner organizations.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Natasha Elise Taps PnB Rock For “Ride Wit Me”

Natasha Elise links with Philly rapper for a new song called "Ride Wit Me."

Shirley Ju

Ty Bri - "Gimme Sum Money"

Ty Bri follows up her Cardi B co-sign with a sexy new visual

OnlineCrates

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

100GrandRoyce - "Prodigal Sun' (Prod. by 183rd)

100GrandRoyce gives fans a gritty performance over 1983rd production

OnlineCrates

Lil Durk - "Doin Too Much"

Lil Durk gives fans a visual from his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 project

OnlineCrates

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

URF TONE Drop First Single & Visual “Something 4 Ya”

URF Tone Releases New Song "Something 4 Ya"

Shirley Ju

by

wikirise

Kate Rose Drops Sensual “Outside” Visual

Miami-based singer Kate Rose drops a new single, and video which she directed too.

Shirley Ju

by

viavili.com

Breadwinner Kane is back and he's "Poppin Fa Somin"

Breadwinner Kane is still winning and he's back to prove something in 2020

Shadi Powers

by

Da General1