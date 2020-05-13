Questlove of the Roots suggests a Stevie Wonder holiday in honor of the legendary singer/songwriter

Check it out as Questlove pays tribute to Stevie Wonder with DJ set in honor of the legendary R &B musician picking tracks from his collection of over 200, 000 records! WOW! With the world on shut down and with so many of our influencers passing away, this was a great idea and absolutely needed. Like the saying goes, "Give people their roses while they are here."

This set includes the Eddie Murphy cut, "Do I," a Tonia And The Beat cover of "Boogie On Reggae Woman" and many more gems. Of course you know Quest had to kick things off with the "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder but it was all for a good cause. According to the description Questlove was "raising money to support NYC student who need school meal and who no longer have access."

More info below:

"Please donate to Food Hub: I’m raising money to support Food Hub to provide NYC students who depend on school meals who no longer have access. Let’s party. But let’s also help our fellow man. ANY AMOUNT can help. "