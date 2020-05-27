R&B Singer LeVelle Shares New Visual For “Why”

LeVelle is a rich range of Soul.

(AllHipHop Music) LeVelle, aka LB, is an accomplished musician whose vocal scale sonically resonates with R & B and Neo-Soul.

The singer/songwriter hails from Kansas City, a metropolis rich in music history and culture.

With an unparalleled dedication to his craft, LeVelle was blessed to create his effortless vocal technique courtesy of a few legendary musical influences and the experience of life itself.

The mid-west native hails from a family of very talented musicians and was always immersed in rich music environments that boasted vocal diversity.

LB’s charismatic personality is amplified by a voice that embodies the authenticity of soul music.

On his latest single “Why" Soul, R & B and Gospel influences echo throughout the song and LB’s vocal delivery is reminiscent of Sam Cooke, Al Green, and Gerald Levert.

“Why” is the latest single from LB’s debut album 'LeVelle My Journey.' The LP echoes his strong appreciation for women in general and the women who have greatly influenced his life, so it was only right to present a compelling visual for his latest single.

LB has shared stages with some of the most prolific names in music like Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Dave Hollister, Avant, El Debarge, The Barkay’s, The Dazz Band, Al Green, Temptations, Robin Thicke, After 7, Tony Terry, Trey Songz, En Vogue, SWV, Shanice, Tank, Silk, Dru Hill, K-Ci & Jojo, Frankie Beverly, Fantasia, Big Bub, Howard Hewett, Calvin Richardson, Eric Benet, Ginuwine, and Marques Houston.

The soul singer has even been privy to sharing a stage with comedian Cedric The Entertainer. Check out the new visual below and see ‘Why”, the new single is rapidly climbing it’s way up the Billboard charts.